Massachusetts joining lawsuit challenging Trump travel ban

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is joining Washington state’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

The Democrat said Trump’s travel ban “remains a discriminatory and unconstitutional attempt to make good on his campaign promise to implement a Muslim ban.”

Healey said Thursday that she decided to consolidate legal efforts by joining other states, led by Washington, to challenge what she called the administration’s “unlawful immigration policies.”

Healey’s office has voluntarily dropped its case in Massachusetts related to the first version of the travel ban.

Other states opposed to the travel ban are consolidating around the Washington state lawsuit.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement Thursday that his office is also joining the lawsuit, calling the executive order “a Muslim ban by another name.”