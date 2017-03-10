Massachusetts joining lawsuit challenging Trump travel ban

Other states are consolidating around the Washington state lawsuit

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Maura Healey
(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is joining Washington state’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

The Democrat said Trump’s travel ban “remains a discriminatory and unconstitutional attempt to make good on his campaign promise to implement a Muslim ban.”

Healey said Thursday that she decided to consolidate legal efforts by joining other states, led by Washington, to challenge what she called the administration’s “unlawful immigration policies.”

Healey’s office has voluntarily dropped its case in Massachusetts related to the first version of the travel ban.

Other states opposed to the travel ban are consolidating around the Washington state lawsuit.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement Thursday that his office is also joining the lawsuit, calling the executive order “a Muslim ban by another name.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s