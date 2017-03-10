Massachusetts among states filing lawsuit against Trump’s revised travel ban

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday that Massachusetts has joined a handful of states suing to stop President Donald Trump’s new travel ban.

“We are consolidating our legal efforts and joining fellow states, led by Washington, in continuing to challenge this administration’s unlawful immigration policies,” Healey said on her Twitter account.

Trump's second travel ban remains a discriminatory, unconstitutional attempt to make good on his campaign promise to implement a #MuslimBan. https://t.co/Vb2pGMiOQM — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) March 9, 2017

Trump released a revised version of his executive order on Monday. It removed Iraq from the list of foreign nationals banned from entering the U.S. for 90 days, and suspended the refugees program, instead of banning it indefinitely.

Under the new order, refugees would be banned from entering the country for at least 120 days. Last year alone, 55 Syrian refugees came to western Massachusetts, many who now live in Springfield.

Attorneys in Washington state and Hawaii filed lawsuits to block the revised ban earlier this week, arguing it’ll disrupt families and harm its Muslim population. Massachusetts, Oregon, and New York joined in the lawsuit Thursday.

The lawsuit will ask the same federal judge who blocked Trump’s original order to issue a temporary injunction against the new order.