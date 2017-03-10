Managing smartphone stress

(NBC News) – A recent study finds the more often you check your phone, the more stressed you are likely to feel.

According to the American Psychological Association, we are a nation of “constant checkers” and it’s taking a toll.

“We found that almost nine out of ten Americans surveyed reported that they constantly or often checked texts social media and emails and those who check most often reported highest levels of stress,” says Vaile Wright.

Some experts consider this a behavioral addiction.

Kids are getting hooked too, adding stress for parents.

“Almost six out of ten parents felt like their kids were addicted or attached to their tablet or phone,” Wright notes.

About half of the parents said managing their kids’ screen time is a constant battle. The first step to winning is setting boundaries.

