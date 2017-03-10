Man sought in fake $100 bill case now cooperating with police

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police say that a man they were looking for in connection to a fake money case has identified himself, and is now cooperating with their investigation.

Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News that the man presented the phony $100 bill to a cashier at a Subway restaurant on Center Street. On Thursday, police shared surveillance photos from the store with 22News and other local media outlets, as well as on social media. Valadas said after that, calls became coming in, and there were more than two dozen identification tips, all pointing them toward one person.

Valadas said that man then went to Ludlow Police Headquarters himself after 4:00 P.M. Thursday, and is now helping police in the investigation. He has not been charged at this time, and police are not releasing his name.

Valadas said that police are particularly cautioning merchants about the use of “Hollywood” or “motion picture money.” Such bills often look like legitimate dollar bills, but are clearly marked as being props for motion picture use.