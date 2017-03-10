Longmeadow Police warning residents of phone scheme

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police are warning residents of a phone scheme.

Longmeadow Police said the the caller pretends to be a relative and requests bail money.

They said a recent caller states the number is out of Buffalo, New York.

Longmeadow Police are reminding residents to never give out personal information over the phone, or send any money. If you receive any of these calls you should hang up.

If you have any concerns for the veracity of the call, you can contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311 for assistance.