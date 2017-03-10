Light snow or flurries through early Friday afternoon

Snow arrives early Friday morning

(WWLP) -Western Massachusetts will be on the northern edges of a quick moving and fairly weak storm system. There are no watches, warnings or advisories for western Massachusetts, but light snow may make for some slick spots Friday morning.

Timing:

  • Snow slowly developing from south to north from early to mid-morning
  • Snow continues through late morning
  • Snow gradually ends near midday into the early afternoon

Precipitation:

  • All snow
  • Snow will be the wet, sticky type with temperatures mainly in the 30s during snowfall
  • Snow intensity will be light throughout

Accumulation:

  • Light accumulation is possible in Hampden and southern Berkshire Counties
  • Snow is possible north of the Mass Pike, but will be lighter and have a harder time accumulating
  • Most accumulation expected along Connecticut state line and in eastern Hampden County

Click here for our latest Snowfall Forecast Map

Impacts:

  • While a lot of snow is not expected, the timing could affect travel during the Friday morning commute in Hampden and southern Berkshire Counties
  • Travel into Connecticut, Rhode Island, and the Cape could be tough where snow amounts will be higher

Make sure to follow the 22News Storm Team with the latest forecast and snowfall totals in western Massachusetts.

