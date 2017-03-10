How to heat your home safely

(WWLP) – As the frigid air moves in, this might be the first time in a while you’ll be using that fireplace or wood stove.

Longmeadow Fire Captain Andrew Fraser told 22News there are three things every wood stove owner should practice to stay safe.

“Don’t keep combustibles to close, at least four feet away, don’t overload it, and have it cleaned on a regular basis,” said Fraser.

If you use your wood stove as your primary heating source, Captain Fraser recommends you clean it once a month.

If you see ash building up that’s a sign it’s time to clean it.

