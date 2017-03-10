HIV-AIDS still a major health concern in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A team of Springfield educators reminded the public Friday that AIDS and HIV are still a serious health problem within the city.

The New North Citizens Council observed National Women and Girls HIV-AIDS Awareness Day with a discussion at the Mason Square Library. Educator Richard Johnson told 22News that we should know where we stand.

“Other issues arrive, and it makes it appear that the issue has gone away, but it hasn’t. It’s very prevalent in our city, and we need to make sure that folks have the opportunity to have prevention,” Johnson said.

Johnson stressed how preventable these sexual diseases can be. He also stressed the importance of taking advantage of the many testing facilities here in western Massachusetts.