Guilt free mint chocolate cupcakes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to celebrate without overindulging, we’ve got a delicious treat for you! Dr. Laura Christoph, professor of nutrition showed us how to make mint chocolate cupcakes with coconut mint frosting!

Ingredients for cupcake:

  • 1/4 cup cocoa powder
  • 1 cup of whole grain cup 4 cup gluten free flour
  • 3/4 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 3/4 cup of stevia-sugar equivalent
  • 1 and 1/2 tbsp cornstarch
  • 1 and 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp pure peppermint extract (or 1/2 tsp, if you only want a very-slight mint taste)
  • 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 mashed banana
  • 3 tbsp coconut oil

Ingredients for frosting:

  • 1 can full-fat coconut milk (13.5 oz)
  • 1/8 tsp pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 tsp pure peppermint extract
  • pinch or drop of stevia
  • optional: drop of green food coloring
  • optional: chocolate chips or sprinkles (chocolate or green) to decorate

