Guilt free mint chocolate cupcakes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to celebrate without overindulging, we’ve got a delicious treat for you! Dr. Laura Christoph, professor of nutrition showed us how to make mint chocolate cupcakes with coconut mint frosting!

Ingredients for cupcake:

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1 cup of whole grain cup 4 cup gluten free flour

3/4 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

3/4 cup of stevia-sugar equivalent

1 and 1/2 tbsp cornstarch

1 and 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 tsp pure peppermint extract (or 1/2 tsp, if you only want a very-slight mint taste)

1 cup Greek yogurt

1 tsp vanilla

1 mashed banana

3 tbsp coconut oil

Ingredients for frosting:

1 can full-fat coconut milk (13.5 oz)

1/8 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/4 tsp pure peppermint extract

pinch or drop of stevia

optional: drop of green food coloring

optional: chocolate chips or sprinkles (chocolate or green) to decorate