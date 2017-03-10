Guilt free mint chocolate cupcakes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to celebrate without overindulging, we’ve got a delicious treat for you! Dr. Laura Christoph, professor of nutrition showed us how to make mint chocolate cupcakes with coconut mint frosting!
Ingredients for cupcake:
- 1/4 cup cocoa powder
- 1 cup of whole grain cup 4 cup gluten free flour
- 3/4 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 3/4 cup of stevia-sugar equivalent
- 1 and 1/2 tbsp cornstarch
- 1 and 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract
- 1 tsp pure peppermint extract (or 1/2 tsp, if you only want a very-slight mint taste)
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 mashed banana
- 3 tbsp coconut oil
Ingredients for frosting:
- 1 can full-fat coconut milk (13.5 oz)
- 1/8 tsp pure vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp pure peppermint extract
- pinch or drop of stevia
- optional: drop of green food coloring
- optional: chocolate chips or sprinkles (chocolate or green) to decorate