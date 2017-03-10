HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The food bank of western Massachusetts honored local farmers who donate thousand of pounds of food to the food bank every year on Friday.

Plainville Farm in Hadley was recognized as the “Farm of the Year” for their regular and constant donations year-round.

The third-generation family farm grows lettuce, cabbage, broccoli, pumpkins, asparagus and winter squash.

In fiscal year 2016, local farms donated more than 544,000 pounds of produce. They make up one-third of all produce the food bank receives.

For the food bank, it’s important to recognize the work they do.

“They’re taking the time to harvest it, wash it, and it costs money. They have their workers working on it, and it’s because they care,” said Lisa Limont, of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

“I see so much waste in the food chain. This country wastes so much food. A lot of it’s edible and really good, it’s just not cosmetically perfect. It’s foolish to throw it away,” said Wally Czajkawski, of the Plainville Farm.

The most popular produce items donated are potatoes, carrots, and onions.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts currently serves more than 211,000 families each year. More than 25,000 of them are in Hampshire county.