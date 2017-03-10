At least 2 homeless after early morning house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At least two people are homeless after a fire in Springfield early Friday morning.

Springfield Fire Spokesperson Dennis Leger told 22News firefighters were called to a home at 72 Greaney Street around 1:06AM. He said four people escaped the home, but believes only two of them actually live there.

Leger said the ranch-style house and the 2 cars are both total loses. The fire started in the garage of the home and quickly spread to the house and two cars.

The house next door also has siding damage due to heat from the fire. All the residents in that home got out safely.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a cut on his left hand.

Firefighters are still trying to determine what started the fire.