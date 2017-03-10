Dr. Phil – “‘My 9-year-old daughter looks like an angel but behaves like a wild child'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Lisa says her 9-year-old daughter, Makenze, is out of control.

She claims Makenze engages in very destructive behaviors, such as headbutting and hitting adults, breaking appliances, harming animals, giving a silica gel packet to a neighbor’s child claiming it was candy and sitting in the middle of the road waiting for a car to hit and kill her.

Lisa says she desperately wants to know what is wrong with her daughter who has been hospitalized numerous times and has been on 19 different medications.

Makenze’s dad, Eric, says his ex Lisa thrives on their daughter’s bad behavior, loves the attention she receives from the chaos and drama and is over-medicating their daughter because she does not know how to properly parent.

Lisa says Eric does not know what he’s talking about because she claims he’s a deadbeat dad who is never around.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Lisa says her 9-year-old daughter "looks like an angel but behaves like a wild child." https://t.co/OcyyfZfWP9 #DrPhil pic.twitter.com/19fPU1blf4 — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) March 10, 2017