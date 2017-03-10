Customers say final goodbyes to Serio’s Market in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular market in Northampton is closing after more than six decades in business.

Friday evening, the doors will be closed for good at Serio’s Market; a family-owned business on State Street. Over the last 66 years, they have operated their own grocery store and deli for generations of locals. They have been forced to close because of low winter sales and three large pieces of equipment breaking down. That includes the dairy compressor and two large freezers; all of which cost thousands of dollars to repair.

General Manager Jamie Golec spent her last hours Friday wiping away tears and saying goodbye to loyal customers.

“It’s very therapeutic for us, too, because we all need that for closure. This was the most important part of the business, the people; the people that have been here every day, and that’s what made it so worth it,” Golec said.

Customers signed a goodbye banner in the back of the store. Serio’s will be selling memorabilia from the market on Saturday between 10:00 A.M. and 2:00 P.M. The money raised will help pay-off local vendors.