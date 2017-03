CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a fire at a multi-family home in Chicopee Friday night.

Chicopee Police Captain Jeff Gawron told 22News officers are blocking off a section of Chicopee Street so fire crews can start their investigation.

When 22News arrived we didn’t see any smoke or flames.

We’re still waiting on a call back from the fire department.

We’ll bring you any new information as it becomes available.