Conway residents still dealing with aftermath of February tornado

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been nearly two weeks since an EF-1 tornado touched down in the towns of Goshen and Conway, and the cleanup is still continuing. Conway was particularly hard hit by the twister, which struck near the center of town, destroyed multiple buildings, and damaged the United Congregational Church.

The February 25 tornado touchdown caught residents by surprise, particularly given how early in the year it happened. Up to that point, there had not been a tornado in Massachusetts in the month of February, according to the National Weather Service. However, Massachusetts is still very much at risk from tornadoes, with a total of 57 of them having hit the state since 1980, and an average of one to three twisters touching down somewhere in Massachusetts every year.

