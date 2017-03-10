Conway residents still dealing with aftermath of February tornado

EF-1 twister touched down nearly two weeks ago

By and Published:

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been nearly two weeks since an EF-1 tornado touched down in the towns of Goshen and Conway, and the cleanup is still continuing. Conway was particularly hard hit by the twister, which struck near the center of town, destroyed multiple buildings, and damaged the United Congregational Church.

The February 25 tornado touchdown caught residents by surprise, particularly given how early in the year it happened. Up to that point, there had not been a tornado in Massachusetts in the month of February, according to the National Weather Service. However, Massachusetts is still very much at risk from tornadoes, with a total of 57 of them having hit the state since 1980, and an average of one to three twisters touching down somewhere in Massachusetts every year.

February tornado unusual, but Massachusetts had 57 twisters since 1980

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli is in Conway, where he will have a look at where the tornado recovery process stands, tonight on 22News at 5:30.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s