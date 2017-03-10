Cold weather impact on weekend ski conditions

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Ski conditions are expected to be ideal over the next couple weeks and that’s because temperatures are dropping.

Berkshire East in Charlemeont had about half of their trails open Friday, with conditions described as machine groomed and granular throughout the mountain.

When temperatures drop below freezing, ski resorts like Berkshire East are able to turn on their snowguns and make snow.

The ski resort made snow last weekend and they plan to do that again this weekend, with temperatures expected to be in the 20s.

“We will turn the snow guns on again this weekend and with cold temperatures in the forecast through the next couple weeks and maybe even a possible ‘nor-easter’, we are looking at great skiing ahead,” said Director of Marketing at Berkshire East Gabe Porter-Henry.

Porter-Henry told 22News they expect to have packed powder conditions once they lay down more man-made snow this weekend.

As long as conditions stay good, Porter-Henry said they plan to keep the ski trails open for the rest of March and into April.