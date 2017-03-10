CareerPoint opening new center at Dean Tech

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at William J. Dean Technical High School in Holyoke will receive a welcome boost in their efforts to begin meaningful careers. Friday marked the opening of CareerPoint’s new center at Dean Tech.

CareerPoint, which already operates a career center in downtown Holyoke, is hoping that their center inside Dean Tech will help prevent students from dropping out, and provide them with the help they need to select a career. CareerPoint will offer assistance for students seeking employment in a variety of fields, from culinary arts to manufacturing.

Executive Director David Gadaire said that the center’s opening is the culmination of a long effort to bring their training programs right into the high school.

Gadaire said that many young people get a bum rap for their work ethic, but he has found that young people want to work, and want the training that will help them make their dreams a reality.