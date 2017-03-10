Calling hours being held for Warwick fire victims

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Friends and family members are gathering to remember a mother and four children who died in a house fire in Warwick last weekend.

Calling hours for Lucinda Seago and four of her children are being held from 3:00-7:00 P.M. at the Kostanski Funeral Home in Turners Falls.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday morning at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Turners Falls, with burial to follow in the parish cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to:

Our Lady of Czestochowa Church

84 K St.

Turners Falls, MA 01376

Or to the GiveSendGo fund set up on behalf of the victims. Click here to donate.