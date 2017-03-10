Athol men pleaded guilty to charges in 2015 heroin death

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Athol men pleaded guilty in Franklin Superior Court on Friday to charges including involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 21-year-old Jordan Tarbell.

Tarbell died in May of 2015 as a result of a heroin overdose.

Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said Eric Legare, 31, pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge, 3 counts of distribution of heroin, a count of possession with intention to distribute heroin and a charge of conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Legare was sentenced to a total of five years to five years and one day in a state prison with conditions. He will be given credit for 451 days served in jail, but will not be eligible for parole, said Carey.

Brian Welvaert, 34, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, distribution of heroin, conspiracy to violate drug laws and misleading police. He was sentenced to six months in jail with two years probation. He was the driver of the car with which Legare brought heroin in Holyoke to distribute in the Athol area, said Carey.