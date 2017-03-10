Are you in love with your smart phone? Take our quiz!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) A hot topic these days involves the question about whether people are too-attached to their Smart Phones. Doctor Rob Robinson from Family Care Counseling Associates in Wilbraham will help you decide if you have “Techno-attachment Disorder” by taking a 6-point quiz about your relationship with your smart-phone:

Here’s the quiz:

1. When you lose or misplace your I-Phone, does it feel like you’ve lost one of your kids at the Mall?

2. Do you regularly experience “Phantom Vibrating Syndrome or “VBS”?

3. Do you regularly experience the “first thing every morning and the last thing every night routine?

4. Do you experience panic at the sight of the low battery warning signal?

5. Does your phone have a place at the dinner table either at home or in restaurants?

6. Do you spend more time interacting with your I-phone than in face to face connection with humans?

Final thought: DETACH to ATTACH!