After abrupt retirement, ex-fire chief accused of sex abuse

Victim says Robert Heath put his hands down his pants and tried to kiss him

Associated Press Published:

KINGSTON, Mass. (AP) — A former Kingston fire chief who abruptly retired last month shortly after receiving a new contract now faces a sexual assault charge.

Robert Heath has been charged with indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older.

Police say the 59-year-old Heath put his hands down a 23-year-old man’s pants last month and tried to kiss him.

Authorities say Heath later apologized to the man in a text.

The Associated Press typically doesn’t identify people who say they’re victims of sexual assault.

Heath received a new three-year contract with the Kingston Fire Department on Feb. 7. He retired less than two weeks later.

Heath didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s