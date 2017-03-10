70th March of Dimes benefit dinner in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Legion held its 70th benefit dinner for the March of Dimes Foundation in Westfield Friday night.

March of Dimes is celebrating its 79th year of helping parents of children with life threatening illnesses.

Their mission is to prevent birth defects and infant mortality.

One long-time participant told 22News, she immediately got involved in the march after her son was treated for complications as a result of her pregnancy.

“I kind of needed something to give back. It was a big deal and ‘March of Dimes: and ‘March for Babies’ was the way to go,” said Becky Quinn of Palmer.

Their annual March for Babies event will be held on Saturday, April 22nd at Stanley Park in Westfield.

If you want to make a donation, you can click here.