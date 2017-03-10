3 facing cocaine charges after Chicopee traffic stop

Jacob Thomas of Granby and Leonard Vann of Holyoke arrested, 3rd suspect summonsed to court

By Published: Updated:
thomas vann
Jacob Thomas (left) and Leonard Vann (right). Image Courtesy: Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested and a third suspect is also facing cocaine charges following a traffic stop in Chicopee early Friday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Jacob Thomas, 26, of Granby and Leonard Vann, 30, of Holyoke were both arrested during the stop in Chicopee Center shortly before 5:00 A.M.

Wilk says that an officer pulled Thomas over because the car he was driving had a revoked registration. He says that as the officer approached, he noticed that Thomas was reaching into the glove compartment of the car. When the officer reached Thomas, the suspect pulled his hand out of the glove box, and said that he got his registration- even though his hand was empty.

Wilk says the officer noticed that Thomas had white powder streaks on his nose and upper lip, to which the suspect said it was “a little coke, nothing major.” Police investigated the matter, and arrested Thomas, as well as Vann, who was his front seat passenger. A search of the vehicle turned up several plastic bags of what is believed to be powder cocaine.

Thomas is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, as well as operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Vann is charged with possession of cocaine. A third suspect, who was riding in the back seat of the car at the time of the stop, is also being charged with cocaine possession, but was not arrested, and rather will be summonsed to court.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s