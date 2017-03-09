What is in the American Health Care Act?

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After an 18-hours of debate, the House Ways and Means Committee has become the first to approve a bill to repeal Obamacare.

Republicans have written a proposal known as the “American Health Care Act” to repeal the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as “Obamacare.”

It still stops insurance companies from denying coverage for pre-existing conditions, but now abolishes tax penalties on people who don’t have health insurance.

It will replace them with tax credits. The bill also restructures the country’s Medicaid program. States would receive a set amount of money from the federal government every year.

Sandra Doucett of Northampton told 22News, “I feel that health insurance should be equally available to everyone at every age group, and that we shouldn’t be setting up a system that’s pitting up one against the other.”

Under Obamacare, 21% of Massachusetts residents have enrolled in MassHealth, which is the state-sponsored health coverage plan. As of November, that’s 233,000 people.

The House Energy Commerce Committee is still debating the bill.