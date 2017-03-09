West Springfield Police investigating a shooting

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News continues to cover breaking news in West Springfield. A shooting in West Springfield late Thursday afternoon in a parking lot outside of Veterans Park, off of City View Avenue.

Chief Campurciani told 22News this was not a random shooting. The victim knew the gunman. The victim, who is a man from West Springfield, was shot in the lower abdomen.

Chief Campurciani says the victim was alert and conscious when he was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

Police are looking for the shooter who they believe is in an older model white Ford Explorer, and there would be a man and woman in the car.

