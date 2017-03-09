We’re not done with the snow yet, and that’s okay

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From the 70s in late February to cold and snow in March, we have been experiencing some unusual weather patterns.

But while the swing in temperatures may seem strange, it is definitely not out-of-the-ordinary to see snowfall in March. In fact, March is the fourth-snowiest month of the year.

Top 4 snowiest months (on average)

January: 13.6”

February: 11.8”

December: 11”

March: 8.7”

We typically see a big drop-off in snow in the month of April, although we did receive an above-average amount of snow last April.

Winter cold is our big weather story. That could will follow the snow. As we head into Friday, we will have cool air in place; cold enough for snow. Once the storm system that brings us the snow moves through, behind it will be wrap-around cold, and that is what is going to draw in much colder air for Saturday and Sunday; possibly record-breaking cold.

Then, we will have to watch next week, for potentially even more snow.