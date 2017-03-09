UMass fired Men’s Basketball head coach Derek Kellogg

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst announced Thursday that men’s basketball coach Derek Kellogg has been fired after nine seasons with the team.

“Decisions like this are always difficult but after a thorough review of our men’s basketball program, I believe that a leadership change is needed to realize a higher level of competitive success expected at the University of Massachusetts,” said the university’s director of athletics Ryan Bamford.

Kellogg compiled a record of 155-137 in his time as coach.

Kellogg was born in Springfield and played basketball at UMass.

UMass Athletics said an extensive national search is underway to fill the position.