Teenager shot on Calhoun Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has confirmed a teenager was shot in the back on Calhoun Street Thursday evening.

Captain Robert Strzempek told 22News, the 19-year-old man was shot in the back, near Calhoun Park around 4:30 p.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Captain Strezmpek said the victim and the shooter know each other.  The shooting was reportedly the result of a dispute between the two men last summer.

Police said they have identified the shooter.  We’ll let you know when an arrest has been made.

 

 

