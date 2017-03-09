Teenager shot on Calhoun Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has confirmed a teenager was shot in the back on Calhoun Street Thursday evening.

Captain Robert Strzempek told 22News, the 19-year-old man was shot in the back, near Calhoun Park around 4:30 p.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Captain Strezmpek said the victim and the shooter know each other. The shooting was reportedly the result of a dispute between the two men last summer.

Police said they have identified the shooter. We’ll let you know when an arrest has been made.