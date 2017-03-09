Teen arrested after bomb threat at Holyoke High School

The suspect was arraigned in Holyoke Juvenile Court on Thursday.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police said have made an arrest in relation to a bomb threat made recently at Holyoke High School.

Holyoke Police said in a news release sent to 22News they arrested a girl that is 16-years-old Thursday around 10:20 a.m. at Holyoke High School.

The 16-year-old is being charged with:

  • Threat to commit a crime
  • Disturbing and interrupting a school assembly
  • Disturbing the peace
  • Threatening to use deadly weapons, explosives and other deadly devices

Holyoke Police said they are not releasing any information about the suspect’s identity due to their age. She was arraigned in Holyoke Juvenile Court on Thursday.

