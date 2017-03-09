Springfield used car dealer ordered to cease and desist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield used car dealership has been ordered by the city to stop operating, at least for now. A cease and desist order was issued Thursday for Baystate Auto Sales, a.k.a. Exclusive Auto Sales, which is located at 720 Berkshire Avenue.

In the order, Assistant City Solicitor Stephen M. Reilly, Jr. claims that the company has been selling and repairing cars without a Class II or Class III auto license. Reilly says that Baystate Auto Sales had those licenses last year, but they were not renewed for 2017.

“Upon a recent inspection of the property by City Code Officials, it was discovered there were 43 vehicles for sale and 7 vehicles being repaired at 720 Berkshire Avenue,” Reilly wrote. “Accordingly, demand is hereby made to cease and desist from business operations until you are in possession of the required licenses.”

In a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Domenic Sarno said that it is important to ensure that there is proper oversight for car dealers. “Operating without a license also gives much concern, because we want our consumers to be protected in making these major purchases. I’m aware that the Mayor’s Office of Consumer Information has received complaints pertaining to the establishment,” Sarno said.

22News called the telephone number listed for the dealership, but the number appears to be disconnected.