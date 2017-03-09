Springfield PD looking to identify truck involved in hit and run

Courtesy of the Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help identifying a truck involved in a hit and run on Tuesday.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that a photo of the vehicle was captured leaving the intersection of Dwight Street and Harrison Ave after a hit and run around 4:45 p.m.

Delaney said they were unable to get usable information like the license plate number or logo from the doors.

If you have any information on who owns the truck, you’re asked to call the Springfield Police Department Traffic Division at 413-787-6333 or you can “Text-a-Tip.”

