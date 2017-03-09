Residents of all faiths gathered at Springfield JCC for interfaith rally

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rally was held at the JCC in Springfield Thursday after a bomb threat was found written inside there last week.

The rally drew a lot of people from many different faiths.

“It’s amazing how they are all gathered here for this cause. People from the Jewish Community, the Islamic Community, Christian Community. There’s like everybody here,” said Israeli Native and Agawam resident Aviv Ziv.

More than 100 people participated in Thursday night’s rally at the Jewish Community Center in Springfield. It was held in light of recent threats to Jewish Community Centers across the country, including this one.

A threatening message was found written in a bathroom stall in the men’s locker room at the JCC last Friday. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad searched the building, but found nothing.

“It breaks my heart that anyone feels ok to threaten children or people because of a faith identity,” said Nora Bond of Springfield.

There have been 120 bomb threats against JCC facilities so far this year.

“These heinous crimes are just not going to stop us from doing the work that we do on a daily basis of doing community,” said Michael Paysnick.

“The message must and has to be sent that we’re not going to tolerate hate whether its to the Jewish community, Muslim community, or the Christian community,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

All of the threats made so far were a hoax.

In Massachusetts, you could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine for making a bomb threat.