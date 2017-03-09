Puerto Rico triple murder suspect arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man wanted on three counts of murder for a 2011 triple homicide in Puerto Rico was arrested in Springfield Thursday morning.

Dave Milne, spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service, told 22News that a team of about 20 armed law enforcement officers surrounded a School Street apartment building to arrest Luis Lebron-Rivera.

Milne said that he did not have much information about the triple homicide, other than to say that it involved gang activity.

An arrest warrant for Lebron-Rivera was obtained in January, and Milne said that U.S. Marshals out of Puerto Rico contacted them, saying that the former San Juan resident may be in New England. Milne said that it had taken them quite a while to determine his exact location, but obtained that information in the last 24 hours.

U.S. Marshals from Massachusetts and Connecticut, as well as Springfield police officers, members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Squad, West Springfield Police, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department went to the abandoned apartment at 47 School Street to make the arrest. Milne said that when police approached Lebron-Rivera, he ran out the back door and had to be tackled. After that, he allegedly did not admit to who he really is, and provided police with a false ID.

Lebron-Rivera is being booked at Springfield police headquarters, and is expected to be arraigned later in the day at Springfield District Court.