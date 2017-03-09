Progressive Massachusetts hosts social justice event in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several hundred people attended the “Progressive Pioneer Valley” event in Holyoke Thursday night, to discuss a variety of social justice issues.

The group is a part of Progressive Massachusetts. This western Massachusetts chapter looks to use legislative and electoral resources to change the law and support progressive politicians.

One of the event’s organizers, Aron Goldman, told 22News he’s seen more and more people get involved since the election. He said, “When you look out at the crowd tonight of hundreds of people, we are looking for all kinds of progressive change and compassion and welcoming to every community, you have a sense of hope that it’s possible.”

Speakers discussed a wide range of issues, like sanctuary cities, immigration, hate crimes, and voter protection.