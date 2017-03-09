Potholes causing problems for drivers in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There seems to be a persistent pothole problem in Western Massachusetts.

Thursday is pothole repair day for the Holyoke department of public works crew. They’re using hot patch to fill potholes on the streets and sidewalks.

DPW worker Ricardo Delvalie told 22News, they’re trying to fix them now, before they become a bigger problem in the spring. “By doing it now you stay ahead of the game. We get as much done as we cane, we move on, we move on to other projects. All the other things we have to do for the city,” said Delvalie.

The mild weather is allowing crews to start repairs sooner. Drivers 22News spoke with are noticing the difference. “It’s been better than usual, on the side roads that I go on, in Holyoke,” said Joyce Burnette of Holyoke.

Some of the worst Holyoke potholes 22News observed, aren’t on city streets but major roads running through the city.

Near the High street exit to Interstate 391 drivers struggle to avoid hitting a gaping pothole. It’s the responsibility of MassDot to make these repairs.

Holyoke’s DPW has already requested the repair job.