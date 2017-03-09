Poll: Hate on the rise in America, anti-Semitism more of a concern

Trump receiving mixed reviews for response

Published:
Northeast Philadelphia Police Detectives Nick McReynolds, left, and Thomas Walsh look over headstones that were vandalized at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. More than 100 headstones have been vandalized at the Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, damage discovered less than a week after similar vandalism in Missouri, authorities said. (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WWLP) – A majority of voters say that there has been an increase in hatred and prejudice since the election of President Donald Trump. A new Quinnipiac University poll also found an increase in the number of Americans concerned about anti-Semitism.

In the nationwide poll of 1,323 voters, 63% said that the level of prejudice and hatred has increased in the United States since Trump’s election. Thirty-two percent said that it has not changed, and 2% say that hatred and prejudice has decreased during that time. There is a big gap between how Democrats and Republicans feel on the question, with 84% of Democrats saying hatred is on the rise, compared to 62% of independents and 42% of Republicans.

Recent acts of vandalism and bomb threats against Jewish community centers and other facilities have voters concerned about a rise in anti-Semitism. Thirty-five percent of voters say that prejudice against Jewish people is a “very serious” problem in the United States. Thirty-five percent said that it is “somewhat serious,” 19% said it is “not so serious,” and 10% said it is “not at all” serious. Those numbers have shifted significantly in just one month. In a Feburary 8 survey, only 13% of Americans viewed anti-Semitism as a “very serious” problem in the United States, with 29% saying it is “not so serious” of a problem.

President Trump is receiving mixed reviews for his response to the threats against the Jewish community. Thirty-seven percent of voters said that they approve of the president’s handling of the incidents, while 38% said they disapprove. A fairly large number of respondents, 25%, either do not have an opinion or did not answer the question.

The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 2.7 points.

