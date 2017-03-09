Pittsfield Police: Charges sought in Anti-Semitic bias incident

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police are seeking charges against a man who they say put an Anti-Semitic slur on a woman’s car.

Pittsfield Police said a woman found a parking ticket from a City Parking kiosk on the windshield of her car parked on North Street.

The woman told police that in the field where the license plate number would normally go, instead had Anti-Semitic text on it. The woman brought the ticket to police, and they opened an investigation, Pittsfield Police said.

Police were able to identify a suspect after reviewing video surveillance in the area on North Street where the woman’s car was parked.

Police interviewed the suspect, 27-year-old Joshua Tagge, with no known address. Tagge admitted to printing the receipt and one other. He said he printed the tickets and placed them on the vehicles for “shock value,” Pittsfield Police said.

Pittsfield Police said they are seeking charges against Tagge for Threat to Commit a Crime and a Civil Rights Violation. Tagge will be summoned to court on these charges and Pittsfield Police have also brought the matter to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office.