Photos: The Vampire Diaries Series Finale “I Was Feeling Epic”

(CW) – After eight amazing seasons, The Vampire Diaries is coming to a dramatic and epic end.

A one-hour retrospective features interviews with past and present cast members and guest stars, a conversation with the executive producers Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, behind-the-scenes footage from the final season and special moments from the past eight years.

The final episode of TVD airs March 10th, 2017. With the fate of Mystic Falls at stake, Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) must fight their greatest enemy for one last battle. Julie Plec directed the episode written by Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson (#816).

