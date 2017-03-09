Pet of the Week: Woody the dog

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Woody, a 5-year-old Boston Terrier/Beagle mix. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing & Communications for Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Woody, and about other events going on at Dakin.

Name: Woody

Breed: Boston Terrier/Beagle mix

Age: 5 years old

Sex: Male

Color: White/Black

Woody is a 5 year old dog that likes belly rubs, rides in the car and squeak toys. He loves to play ball land run around as well. Woody takes other dogs on a case-by-case basis, and we don’t know his history with cats, but we can check that if you have a kitty in your home. Woody is best suited to a home with older children or teenagers, as there was a younger child in his last home and he was not comfortable being around little kids. He’s a good walking buddy who would be an ideal first pet for someone! Come meet Woody at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/pet/34358642

Other Events, Happenings:

Dakin Needs Foster Caregivers – You can save lives!

Every spring and summer Dakin takes in a lot of animals – and many of them will need foster care. They might be adult dogs or cats who are recovering from a medical procedure, young dogs who are very scared of the adoption center environment and need some “chill” time in a cozy home, or some orphaned kittens who need to be bottle-fed around the clock. Just taking them into your home temporarily can literally save lives. There are different needs and commitment levels – you decide! If you are interested in becoming a foster caregiver, please sign up for a New Foster Orientation session (it’s mandatory before you become a foster) on Monday, April 10 at 6pm at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center (171 Union Street). Visit https://www.volunteersignup.org/WKDTC to reserve your spot and begin your adventure!

For more information visit dakinhumane.org.