HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – You know that the St. Patrick’s Parade is coming up quickly when you see crews out painting the shamrocks!

More than 50 shamrocks are being painted along the parade route from Northampton Street down Beech and Appleton Streets to High Street. The uncertainty of this weekend’s weather has workers out taking care of this annual project now.

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will be held Sunday, March 19.