Opioid naloxone training held in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – In an effort to combat opioid abuse in Massachusetts, a South Hadley workshop was held Thursday night to educate the community on addiction.

More than a dozen people attended the event, during which they were taught how to administer the overdose reversal drug, Naloxone.

Director of Public Health for South Hadley, Sharen Hart, said it’s better to be prepared than scared.

“I think it’s good to be educated on the misuse of opioids, what opioids are and what you can do and how to talk to a loved one,” said Sharon Hart.

Opioid abuse warning signs include dilated pupils, itching and scratching, weight loss and even depression.

Here is a list of resources for those struggling with opioid addiction: