New Hampshire speedway manager: Don’t turn your back on us

The track has been a key player in the state's tourism industry.

Holly Ramer, Associated Press Published:
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — The general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway is urging fans and small businesses to give him time to fill in the gaps now that one of its two NASCAR races is moving to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas officials approved a sponsorship agreement with Speedway Motorsports on Wednesday to shift the NASCAR Cup Series race to Nevada in 2018. The race traditionally has been held in September in New Hampshire, which also hosts a July race.

David McGrath is the executive vice president and general manager of the speedway. He said Thursday that the July race will be bigger and better, and the track will explore new opportunities for other months, such as music festivals.

The track has been a key player in the state’s tourism industry.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s