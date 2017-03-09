Neal will hold town hall meeting on Affordable Care Act

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal is planning on holding a town hall meeting this weekend to discuss the Affordable Care Act. The controversial health care law, which has often been referred to as “Obamacare,” could be repealed and replaced by a new Republican-led plan.

Neal was a co-author of the original legislation, and like most Democrats, is opposed to repeal or major changes to the Affordable Care Act. Democrats say that the law has been highly successful in expanding access to care for previously underserved Americans, while Republicans say that the act has led to higher costs for consumers.

A statement on Neal’s campaign website states that “The Town Hall meeting will provide constituents an opportunity to hear from Congressman Neal on the work that he has done protecting and preserving access to affordable and reliable health care regardless of age, preexisting conditions, or socioeconomic background.” There will also be a question-and-answer period.

The event will be held at 9:00 Saturday morning at Berchmans Hall on the campus of Our Lady of the Elms College in Chicopee. Doors will open at 8:30 A.M. Constituents are encouraged to RSVP in advance. If you are interested in attending, click here.