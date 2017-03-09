Massachusetts unemployment rate rose in January

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts jobless rate rose to 3.2 percent in January, a trend the state hasn’t seen in four years.

The unemployment rate has been on the decline since February 2013, until the state revealed that more than 100,000 people were unemployed in January.

Although Massachusetts is below the national unemployment rate of 4.8 percent, the unemployment rate in urban communities like Springfield have surpassed the national average in recent months.

Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzales says some families in his district have been hit hard by unemployment. He urges the state to increase workforce training programs to help the unemployed find jobs.

“Folks are very excited and anxious to go to work” Gonzalez told 22News. “Finding the appropriate training programs to find them the necessary skills to go to work is so essential.”

February’s unemployment numbers will be released later this month.