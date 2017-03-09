Massachusetts added 13K jobs in January

(WWLP) – Massachusetts added 13,000 jobs during the month of January.

Job gains occurred in the fields of trade, transportation, utilities, financial activities, construction, leisure and hospitality, education and health services, information, and government, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The state’s January unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.2 percent from December’s 3.1 percent, which is still lower than the national rate of 4.8 percent unemployment. Last January, Massachusetts’ unemployment rate was 4.3 percent.

According to a release sent to 22News from the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, Governor Charlie Baker’s administration awarded $7.9 million in Workforce Training Fund grants to more than 100 Massachusetts companies Wednesday, which is expected to create more than 500 new jobs.

“Workforce training grants invest in the strength of our workers and Massachusetts’s labor market,” Baker said. “We are pleased these funds can assist workers in developing the skills they need to advance their careers and help businesses foster an employment pool which better matches their growth needs.”

The Workforce Training Fund provides grants of up to $250,000 to companies so they can pay for employee training. They’re awarded to projects that focus on upgrading workers’ skills, and increase productivity.