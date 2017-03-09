Man accused of passing fake $100 bill at Ludlow Subway

If you can identify the suspect, call Ludlow Police at (413) 583-8305

Published:
Image Courtesy: Ludlow Police Department

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police are hoping you can help them identify a man accused of passing a counterfeit $100 bill at a sandwich shop.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News that the suspect used the counterfeit bill at the Subway restaurant at 477B Center Street.

He is described as a younger white man, possibly in his 20’s or early 30’s. He weighs more than 200 pounds, and has a dark-colored five-pointed star tattooed on the front of his neck.

If you have any information on his identity, call Ludlow Police at (413) 583-8305, or you can text the word “SOLVE” and your message to 274637.

Counterfeit Suspect 1
Image Courtesy: Ludlow Police Department

