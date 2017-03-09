Make your wedding feel high end without breaking the bank!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re planning a wedding, you know that every little detail adds up quick! Dani Fine with Dani Fine Photography gave us tips on making your big day feel high end without breaking the bank, and also talked about budget allocations.

The Top 4 Things you can do to make your wedding look/feel high end

Venue Selection Palette Selection/Implementation Pay attention to details, especially those that are repetitive Lighting

Budget Allocations

Determine – Who’s paying, budget, # of guests, what/where is most important to invest Hierarchy of who books first and why – Venue, Photographer, Entertainment (DJ or band) Open Bar and passed hors d’oeuvres Plan for the day of knowing that you will receive $ back later