Longmeadow Shops expanding with new tenants

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Shops have been expanding with new tenants.

J. Crew and Verizon recently rented space at the iconic suburban shopping center.

On Saturday CVS opens its new pharmacy compete with a pick up window for prescription service.

The expansion of the half century old Longmeadow shops meets with customer and fellow merchant approval.

“Yes it’s a good thing for me and the town and the other stores that are here and it brings people,” said Joey Rosenthal of Longmeadow.

“It gives me more opportunity, more people come into the plaza and more opportunity to come into your store and shop,” said Owner of In Chic Boutique Kevin Lennon.

With its newest additions, Longmeadow Shops is now home to more than 20 businesses ranging from restaurants to clothing stores.