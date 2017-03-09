Light snow Friday, mainly south

(WWLP) – Snow is expected to arrive after midnight Friday, as temperatures drop into the mid-20s overnight. The snow should continue through Friday morning and into early to mid-afternoon.
Timing:
- Light snow arrives early-mid morning
- Continues through midday
- Tapers off to flurries or a few lingering snow showers during the afternoon
Accumulations:
- Highest amounts near the Connecticut state line and south of the Mass Pike
- Sharp cutoff with much less snow just north of the Mass Pike
- Hampshire, Franklin and northern Berkshire County: Dusting-1”
- Hampden County & southern Berkshire County see most snow: 1-3”
Impacts:
- Morning commute may be slippery as snow arrives
- Evening commute should see much less impacts
- Travel into Connecticut, Rhode Island, and the Cape will be tough where snow amounts will be higher