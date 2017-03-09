Light snow Friday, mainly south

Snow arrives after midnight

(WWLP) –  Snow is expected to arrive after midnight Friday, as temperatures drop into the mid-20s overnight. The snow should continue through Friday morning and into early to mid-afternoon.

Timing:

  • Light snow arrives early-mid morning
  • Continues through midday
  • Tapers off to flurries or a few lingering snow showers during the afternoon

Accumulations:

  • Highest amounts near the Connecticut state line and south of the Mass Pike
  • Sharp cutoff with much less snow just north of the Mass Pike
  • Hampshire, Franklin and northern Berkshire County: Dusting-1”
  • Hampden County & southern Berkshire County see most snow: 1-3”

    Click here for the latest snowfall forecast map

Impacts:

  • Morning commute may be slippery as snow arrives
  • Evening commute should see much less impacts
  • Travel into Connecticut, Rhode Island, and the Cape will be tough where snow amounts will be higher

 

