Light snow Friday, mainly south

(WWLP) – Snow is expected to arrive after midnight Friday, as temperatures drop into the mid-20s overnight. The snow should continue through Friday morning and into early to mid-afternoon.

Timing:

Light snow arrives early-mid morning

Continues through midday

Tapers off to flurries or a few lingering snow showers during the afternoon

Accumulations:

Highest amounts near the Connecticut state line and south of the Mass Pike

Sharp cutoff with much less snow just north of the Mass Pike

Hampshire, Franklin and northern Berkshire County: Dusting-1”

Hampden County & southern Berkshire County see most snow: 1-3”

Click here for the latest snowfall forecast map

Impacts:

Morning commute may be slippery as snow arrives

Evening commute should see much less impacts

Travel into Connecticut, Rhode Island, and the Cape will be tough where snow amounts will be higher