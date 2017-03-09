Lesser looking to CT for help in building Springfield-to-Boston rail line

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Senator Eric Lesser is working with leaders in nearby Connecticut to push for east-west rail service connecting Springfield to Boston.

Work is being done right now on a line connecting Hartford and New Haven to Springfield’s new Union Station, but Lesser, a Longmeadow Democrat, said that he met with Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy and other state leaders in Hartford, to expand that line from Springfield to Worcester and Boston.

Lesser said that the cities’ economies are all linked, and connecting them by rail would benefit the entire region.

“What we heard loud and clear from leaders in Connecticut is now is the time for Massachusetts to step-up and do the other half of that project, which is connecting that link from Springfield to Worcester and into Boston. It would help all of western New England, including Connecticut,” Lesser said.

Lesser said that Malloy sent a letter to Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, urging him to consider investing in an east-west rail link. Last legislative session, Baker vetoed Lesser’s bill to study the cost and feasibility of such a project.